Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Langeliers started the previous five games and will get Sunday off after going 3-for-19 with a double and a solo homer during that stretch. Willie MacIver will step in behind the plate to catch lefty JP Sears for the series finale in Toronto.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Smacks 10th homer of 2025•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Resting for day game•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Blasts homer in loss•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Notches third steal•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Drives in five in win•