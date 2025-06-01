default-cbs-image
Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Langeliers started the previous five games and will get Sunday off after going 3-for-19 with a double and a solo homer during that stretch. Willie MacIver will step in behind the plate to catch lefty JP Sears for the series finale in Toronto.

