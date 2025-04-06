Now Playing

Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rockies.

Langeliers will take a seat Sunday after starting the previous five games, and the day off is well deserved after going 5-for-17 with five walks, two homers, four RBI and four runs during that stretch. Jhonny Pereda will step in behind the plate in the series finale for the A's.

