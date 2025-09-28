Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The 76-85 Athletics have little at stake in the season finale and will allow Langeliers to get some rest after he had started in each of the last five contests. The 27-year-old backstop will finish his fourth MLB campaign with a .277/.325/.536 slash line to go with 31 home runs, seven stolen bases, 73 runs and 72 RBI in 123 games.