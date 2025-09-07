Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Receiving rest Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The Athletics will give Langeliers a breather for the day game after he started at catcher or designated hitter in each of the previous four contests. Willie MacIver will step in behind the dish for Langeliers in the series finale.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Gets aboard four times in big win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Idle again Monday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Hits go-ahead grand slam•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Idle for series finale•