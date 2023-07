Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The second-year catcher will get a breather for the series finale, giving way to Manny Pina behind the dish. Unless he's used off the bench Sunday, Langeliers will finish Oakland's first-half slate with a .205/.267/.366 slash line to go with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 30 runs and one stolen base across 293 plate appearances.