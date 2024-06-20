Langeliers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Kyle McCann will draw the start behind the dish while Langeliers rests for a day game after a night game. Langeliers went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts over the first two games of the series with Kansas City, bringing his batting average down to .198 for the season.
