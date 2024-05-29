Langeliers went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Rays on Tuesday.

The power-hitting backstop showed off his wheels Tuesday, recording his second steal on three attempts this season following an eighth-inning, two-out walk. Langeliers' .210 average and .280 on-base percentage on the season have plenty of room for improvement, but he carries an exponentially better .277/.365/.631 slash line that's partly constituted of 11 extra-base hits (four doubles, two triples, five home runs) and has recorded 14 RBI across his last 19 games.