Langeliers went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in an 8-4 win against the White Sox on Thursday.

Langeliers produced half of Oakland's runs in the victory, knocking a three-run homer in the fourth inning and adding a solo shot in the sixth. The backstop has gone deep four times over his past four games, batting .308 with six RBI over that span. Langeliers is up to 15 homers on the season, making him one of 13 catchers in the league to reach that mark so far.