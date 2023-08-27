Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Langeliers will be getting a needed day off for the series finale after he started behind the dish in each of Oakland's last six games while going 5-for-20 with four home runs and a stolen base. Carlos Perez will handle catching duties Sunday.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Records third stolen base Friday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Remains hot with two long balls•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Pops another homer•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Launches 12th homer Monday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Gets Sunday rest day•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Not in Tuesday's lineup•