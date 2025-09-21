Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus Pittsburgh.
Langeliers will get at least a partial day off his feet after starting at catcher four of the past five days. Willie MacIver is getting a turn behind the plate for the series finale against the Pirates.
