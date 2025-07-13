default-cbs-image
Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Austin Wynns will pick up the start behind the plate while Langeliers rests in the series finale. Langeliers had started in seven of the previous eight contests, going 3-for-28 (.107 average) with a 1:8 BB:K during that stretch.

