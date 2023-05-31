Langeliers is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus Atlanta, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Langeliers will get a breather after he went 4-for-13 with a double, three RBI and a run scored while starting the last four games. Carlos Perez will draw the start at catcher and bat fifth as the Athletics go for the sweep over Atlanta.
