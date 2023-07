Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Langeliers did most of his damage in the second inning when he tripled in a run and then came around to score. He was stuck in a 6-for-39 (.154) skid since his last multi-hit game July 5. The 25-year-old is still slashing just .204/.266/.368 with 27 extra-base hits and 35 runs scored through 89 games.