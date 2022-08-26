Langeliers went 3-for-4 with a home run and two total RBI in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Oakland trailed by 10 runs through five innings before Langeliers provided a murmur of protest with his solo shot to left field in the sixth. The catcher knocked in another run with an infield single in the seventh, and he finished with the second three-hit performance of his young career. Though Sean Murphy remains the Athletics' primary catcher, Langeliers has made enough of a positive impression that he's frequently been used in the DH slot. The The 24-year-old is slashing .294/.306/.647 with two homers, four doubles and seven RBI across his first nine major-league contests.