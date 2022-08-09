Athletics general manager David Forst said Monday that he expects Langeliers to receive a promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas before the end of the season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Since Oakland will already have to add Langeliers to its 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, the organization appears motivated to at least give him a late-season look in the majors to see if he's ready to take over the No. 1 catcher's role from Sean Murphy, who could be traded this winter as he heads into his first year of arbitration. At least at the plate, Langeliers looks deserving of a stiffer test, as he's slashing .281/.362/.513 with 38 extra-base hits and five stolen bases while maintaining a 22.3 percent strikeout rate across 381 plate appearances for Las Vegas. Langeliers has also drawn favorable reviews for his work defensively, which should help his case for playing regularly even if he gets off to a slow start with the bat to begin his big-league career. Forst didn't specify when Langeliers' call-up might come, but the 24-year-old at least makes for an appealing pickup for fantasy managers in deeper leagues who can afford a luxury stash.