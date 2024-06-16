Langeliers is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Twins.
Langeliers will get a breather for the early game of the twin bill as Kyle McCann draws the starting nod behind the dish. Expect Langeliers to check back into the lineup as the Athletics' starting catcher for the nightcap.
