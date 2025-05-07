Langeliers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mariners.
Langeliers started at catcher in each of the first two games of the series, so he's earned a rest for Wednesday's matinee. Jhonny Pereda will do the catching and bat ninth for the Athletics in this one.
