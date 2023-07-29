Langeliers isn't in the Athletics' lineup Saturday versus the Rockies.
Langeliers will get a breather Saturday after going 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored during Friday's victory. Tyler Soderstrom will start behind the dish and Brent Rooker will serve as Oakland's designated hitter.
