Langeliers isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Langeliers has been crushing the ball lately, slashing .350/.409/.750 with two homers and seven RBI over the past week. He gets a breather Tuesday as Carlos Perez takes over behind the plate and bats seventh.
