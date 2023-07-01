Langeliers isn't in the Athletics' lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Friday, Langeliers will get a breather Saturday. Carlos Perez will take over behind the dish and bat third.
