Langeliers will hit the bench Saturday against the Padres.
Langeliers' 20 homers tie him for fourth among all catchers, but his .206/.268/.407 slash line is good for a modest 85 wRC+ thanks to his inability to get on base. Carlos Perez starts behind the plate Saturday, catching for Mason Miller.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Reaches 20-homer mark•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Goes deep in victory•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: On bench Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting day off•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sits down Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting breather Wednesday•