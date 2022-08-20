Langeliers is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
He has played pretty regularly since getting the call earlier this week, primarily as the designated hitter. Langeliers is 3-for-15, with all three of his hits going for extra bases (two doubles, one home run). He has struck out in half his plate appearances. Stephen Vogt slots in at designated hitter while batting cleanup.
