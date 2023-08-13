Langeliers isn't in Oakland's lineup Sunday against Washington.
Langeliers will catch a breather Sunday after going 2-for-6 with a walk during the first two games of the series. Tyler Soderstrom will start behind the plate and Brent Rooker will serve as the DH while Langeliers rests.
