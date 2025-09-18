Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sitting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox.
This will be Langeliers' first day off since Sept. 7. He's hitting .280 with one home run, nine runs, three RBI and two steals in 50 September at-bats.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Swipes bag, scores thrice in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Powers A's in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Receiving rest Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Gets aboard four times in big win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Idle again Monday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting breather Sunday•