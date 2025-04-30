Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to Texas.

Langeliers snapped a seven-game homer dry spell Tuesday, taking Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning deep in the seventh inning. The hard-hitting backstop may not be helping fantasy managers in category-based leagues with his .232 batting average through 26 outings, but he's now up to six long balls, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and one stolen base over 99 at-bats this season as a solid source of power at the catcher position.