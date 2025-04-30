Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to Texas.
Langeliers snapped a seven-game homer dry spell Tuesday, taking Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning deep in the seventh inning. The hard-hitting backstop may not be helping fantasy managers in category-based leagues with his .232 batting average through 26 outings, but he's now up to six long balls, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and one stolen base over 99 at-bats this season as a solid source of power at the catcher position.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Day off Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Third career four-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Wallops fourth homer in rout•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Receiving day off•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Reaches base four times in win•