Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 11-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

Langeliers cut the Athletics' deficit to three runs in the fourth inning, when he took Chris Bassitt deep to left-center field for a 417-foot solo home run. It was Langeliers' 10th home run of the season, which is third most among major-league catchers behind Cal Raleigh (20) and Logan O'Hoppe (14).