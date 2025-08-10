Langeliers went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Orioles.

Langeliers fell a triple shy of the cycle, opening the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning and adding an RBI double in the fifth. Over his past 14 games, the the 27-year-old has hit safely 12 times with seven multi-hit efforts, 14 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .274/.323/.546 with 23 homers, 52 RBI, 48 runs scored and five steals across 359 plate appearances.