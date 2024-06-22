Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

Langeliers took Jhoan Duran deep in the eighth inning, giving the Athletics the lead for good. This was Langeliers' 14th homer of the season, though he's gone deep just twice over 16 games in June while batting .196 (11-for-56) for the month. Overall, the catcher is at a .207/.265/.445 slash line across 249 plate appearances, and he's added 39 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases.