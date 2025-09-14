Langeliers went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Reds.

Langeliers' strong September continues -- he's 12-for-37 (.324) with five extra-base hits and two steals over nine games this month. The theft was his seventh of the year, matching his total from the previous two seasons combined. The catcher has added a steady .267/.319/.535 slash line with 30 home runs, 68 RBI, 68 runs scored and 28 doubles over 113 contests.