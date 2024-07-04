Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

The power-hitting backstop showed off the wheels following his sixth-inning single, working his way into scoring position with a steal of second and subsequently racing home on Brett Harris' knock with the Athletics' fifth and final run of the night. Langeliers, who now has a career-high four stolen bases, has hit safely in three of his last four games, and while he maintains a forgettable .204 average and .256 OBP, he's sporting a solid .427 slugging percentage thanks to having laced 25 of his 52 hits for extra bases,