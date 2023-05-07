Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
The young backstop will be getting some maintenance for Sunday's matinee after he started at catcher in five of the past six games while going 2-for-16 at the dish. Carlos Perez will spell Langeliers behind the plate in the series finale.
