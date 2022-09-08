Langeliers isn't in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox.
Langeliers is getting a breather after he started the last seven games and hit .185 with a homer, a double, five RBI and 10 strikeouts. Stephen Vogt will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
