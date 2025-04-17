Langeliers is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the White Sox.
Langeliers had started each of the previous eight games -- including seven at catcher -- so he'll receive a well-earned day off for Thursday's matinee. Jhonny Pereda is starting at catcher and batting seventh for the Athletics on Thursday.
