Langeliers isn't in the Athletics' lineup versus the Padres on Tuesday.
Langeliers had started in four consecutive games since Friday. The catcher went 2-for-13 with a walk in that stretch. He will get to rest Tuesday with Kyle McCann entering the lineup behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Absent from lineup•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting rest Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Absent from lineup•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Lifts 12th homer Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Records second steal Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Pops 11th homer Sunday•