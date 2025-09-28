Langeliers went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

Langeliers brought the Athletics within a run with an RBI double in the eighth inning. The catcher has doubled in four straight games, each of which have been multi-hit efforts for him. He's batting .354 (28-for-79) in September, a hot stretch that has lifted his season slash line to .277/.325/.536 across 123 contests. Langeliers has added 31 home runs, 72 RBI, 73 runs scored, 32 doubles and seven stolen bases in a breakout campaign that cements him among the upper tier of catchers in the majors.