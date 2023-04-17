Langliers went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Langliers put Oakland in front in the eighth inning with a two-run double to left field for his second multi-hit effort over as many games. The 25-year-old backstop is off to a nice start, slashing .271/.327/.500 with three homers and eight RBI over 52 plate appearances. He has primarily been hitting towards the bottom of the order but could force manager Mark Kotsay to move him up if he keeps hitting.