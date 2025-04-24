Langeliers went 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over Texas.

It was the third career four-hit game and the first of 2025 for the hard-hitting backstop, who's enjoying a productive month at the plate in April. Through 66 at-bats this month, Langeliers is hitting .273 with four home runs, four doubles and nine RBI. He's also added 11 runs and a stolen base during this span, and Langeliers should continue to serve as a key cog in the Athletics' lineup.