Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Undergoes meniscectomy for knee

The Athletics announced that Langeliers underwent a successful medial meniscectomy Tuesday in Los Angeles and also received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his right knee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos previously reported Monday that Langeliers was expected to undergo a meniscus repair, but the catcher instead required a trim of the meniscus. A meniscectomy typically entails a recovery period of about 3-to-6 weeks, and given that timeline, the Athletics haven't officially ruled Langeliers out for the season. That said, manager Mark Kotsay already told Jason Burke of Roundtable.io on Monday that he expected Langeliers to be shut down for the remainder of the 2026 campaign, and the 44-62 Athletics will have little incentive to rush the All-Star backstop back into action at the tail end of the season even if his rehab goes swimmingly. Jonah Heim is poised to take over as the Athletics' primary catcher in Langeliers' absence.