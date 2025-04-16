Langeliers went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the White Sox.

Langeliers tucked a 419-foot jack inside the left-field foul pole to extend the Athletics' lead to 5-3 in the third inning, and he later roped a double into left field to plate another run in the ninth. Although teammate Tyler Soderstrom's meteoric rise has commanded more attention, Langeliers is off to a strong start of his own. Through 64 plate appearances, the power-hitting backstop is slashing .250/.344/.518 with four long balls, three doubles, 10 RBI and eight walks.