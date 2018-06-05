Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Badly scuffling against Triple-A arms
Neuse is slashing just .179/.244/.229 with nine doubles, no home runs and 14 RBI across 198 plate appearances with Triple-A Nashville.
To say it would have been difficult to see this level of demise coming with Neuse would be a considerable understatement. The 23-year-old had enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2017, logging time at three different levels of the minors and particularly decimating pitching at both the High-A and Double-A levels within the Athletics organization. Neuse then followed up his promising season with a .310/.375/.621 line over 28 spring training games earlier in 2018, a line partly comprised of five home runs and 15 RBI. However, one of the bothersome statistical trends that may have been a harbinger of at least a slight downturn has come to fruition this season. Neuse's strikeout rate has ballooned from a Double-A figure of 28.0 percent to a career-worst 37.9 percent, after progressively rising by more modest increments in each of his prior minor-league stops. Moreover, after posting absurd .490 and .532 BABIPs at Stockton and Midland, respectively, last season, that metric has come down to a much more realistic -- but still elevated -- .302 thus far in 2018.
