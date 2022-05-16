site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Battling tight groin
Neuse is battling groin tightness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The injury explains why Neuse will be out of the lineup for the second straight day Monday against the Twins. It doesn't appear to be a particularly serious issue, as he'll be available off the bench.
