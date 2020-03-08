Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Beginning season at Triple-A
Neuse was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Neuse was in competition for the starting job at second base and a utility role, but his .531 OPS in 26 at-bats didn't make much of a mark this spring. The 25-year-old may have been bound for Las Vegas regardless since he has remaining minor-league options, unlike most of his competition (Franklin Barreto, Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder). Neuse still figures to make his way to the majors at some point in 2020 after posting a .317/.389/.550 slash line with 27 homers last year at Triple-A.
