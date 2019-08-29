The Athletics selected Neuse's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals.

Word of Neuse's promotion first surfaced Wednesday, but he won't enter the lineup Thursday after his travel schedule left him unable to join the big club until shortly before first pitch, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Once he has a chance to get acclimated, Neuse could be an everyday option at either second base or designated hitter, two spots in the lineup where the Athletics have been struggling to find production of late. Neuse slashed .317/.389/.550 with 27 home runs and 31 doubles in 560 plate appearances with Las Vegas prior to his callup.

