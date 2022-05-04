Neuse went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Rays.

Neuse singled and scored in the first inning, singled again in the seventh and doubled home a run and scored in the 10th for his fourth three-hit game of the season already. The unproven 27-year-old still ranks among the league leaders in hits, average and OBP and while advanced stats like a .417 BABIP and .279 xBA point to a decline, that doesn't mean Neuse won't continue to play well.