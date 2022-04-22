Neuse went 3-4 with a double and two RBIs in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

Neuse knocked in his seventh and eight RBIs of the season with two singles, and one of them was his first two-out RBI of the season. With multiple position players in the COVID-19 Protocol and Kevin Smith (ankle) on the 10-day injured list, Neuse's role at third base seems secure for the short term.