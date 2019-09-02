Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: First big-league hit
Neuse went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.
Neuse snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh with his timely two-bagger, which also served as his first big-league hit. The 24-year-old enjoyed a banner season at Triple-A Las Vegas, slashing .317/.389/.550 with 27 home runs in the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League. Neuse has now logged three consecutive starts for the Athletics, and it remains to be seen if he'll continue to see similarly consistent playing time the rest of the season.
