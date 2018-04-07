Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Hot start at Triple-A
Neuse is 3-for-7 with two walks and two strikeouts through two games with Triple-A Nashville.
It's a testament to how advanced Neuse's bat is that the A's assigned him to Triple-A after just 22 games at High-A and 18 games at Double-A. He probably profiles best as a designated hitter in the big leagues, but may be able to hit enough to fit just fine in that role.
