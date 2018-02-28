Neuse has impressed the Oakland field staff so far this spring, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

While Neuse has seen time at third base, second base and shortstop, he openly admits that "hitting" is his favorite position to play. This works perfectly for the A's, as it's easy to see Neuse slotting in at DH in the not-so-distant future, given the other young infielders who figure to be part of this core. He hit a home run over 450 feet in Tuesday's game against the Indians, but it's not his impressive strength and raw power that has impressed the A's. "Anybody can go up there and hit 60 mph batting practice (pitches) and hit home runs; you better be able to do that. But it's the discipline of the approach he has in batting practice (that's impressed us)," manager Bob Melvin said. "It's hitting the ball the other way, driving the ball in the gaps. That's a big part of his game." Neuse is a top-100 prospect for dynasty leagues, even if he isn't ranked that way on real life lists. After impressing in the Arizona Fall League and now early in big-league camp, Neuse appears to be on the fast track. He could head back to Double-A to open the year, but should spend the bulk of 2018 at Triple-A, potentially earning a callup in the second half.