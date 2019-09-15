Neuse went 2-for-4 with a double in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

After churning out a career-best four hits in Friday's victory, Neuse offered a solid encore performance Saturday. The rookie's eye-popping 6-for-9 tally over the last two games has provided a triple-digit boost to his batting average due to his modest number of plate appearances, and it's also offered a big-league glimpse of the stellar work he'd proven capable of in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League with Triple-A Las Vegas this past minor-league campaign (.317/.389/.550 line over 560 PAs).