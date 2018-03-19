Neuse went 2-for-3 with five RBI from a three-run home run and a two-run single while also drawing a walk and scoring once in Sunday's 14-0 Cactus League win over the White Sox.

Just another scoreboard-busting performance for the 23-year-old, who's opened eyes this spring with five homers and 15 RBI over 49 plate appearances. Neuse similarly smoked Double-A pitching in a modest stint at Midland last season, posting a .373/.427/.433 line over 75 plate appearances after arriving in a five-player deal with the Nationals last July. While he's likely to start 2018 with the RockHounds, a fairly prompt ascension to Triple-A Nashville is certainly conceivable, and an eventual major-league call-up isn't completely out of the question, either.